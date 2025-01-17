The Miami Dolphins are going to Spain. On Friday, the team announced that they would play host to the NFL's first game in Madrid in 2025. The opponent and official date for the matchup will be announced this offseason.

"We are thrilled to play the NFL's inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fan base," Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond."

The NFL announced last February that a game would be held at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in 2025, which is also home to the Real Madrid soccer club. Either the Dolphins or Chicago Bears made sense to play host in Madrid, as both franchises have international marketing rights in Spain. The Dolphins say they have worked to engage with those new fans in recent years with watch parties, alumni appearances, and Spanish-language content.

The Dolphins have played on an international stage seven times, with the most recent trip being Germany in 2023. Miami fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in that matchup, 21-14.

Next season, the NFL is slated to play three games in London, one game in Germany and one in Madrid. The league is allowed to schedule up to eight games internationally.