Very few teams -- if any -- had a better running game in 2023 than did the Miami Dolphins. Despite ranking just 15th in rushing attempts, the Dolphins ran for the sixth-most yards in the NFL. They led the league in both yards per carry (5.1) and rushing touchdowns (27), along with expected points added per rush, according to Tru Media.

They primarily used Raheem Mostert (209 carries, 18 rushing TDs) and De'Von Achane (103 carries, eight rushing TDs) to gain those yards and scores. Both Mostert and Achane are back for 2024, but the team also added electric rookie Jaylen Wright in the third round out of Tennessee. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sees all three backs getting involved.

"Just trying to get individuals opportunities, and let those opportunities shape their overall breadth of how many touches they get in the course of a game," McDaniel said of their usage, via The Coachspeak Index. "Just to get everybody involved is important for me, and then letting the game take its course on whose competitive edge we're gonna lean on the most."

Mostert turned 32 earlier this year, and the 209 carries he had last season were a career high -- breaking the mark he set in 2022, when he had 181 carries. Before these last two years, he had had some difficulties staying healthy; and now that he's getting up there in age, it would be wise not to overload him with too much work.

Achane is still just 22 years of age, but he's also extremely slight at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds. He missed six games due to injury last season, and only topped a 50% snap rate in four of his 11 appearances. The Dolphins obviously want to get him the ball quite often given his remarkable efficiency, but they also have to be careful not to overload him, either.

That's presumably where Wright comes in, and why McDaniel feels comfortable getting everybody involved and then riding a hot hand.

"It doesn't take long in a take to give a guy a couple carries here, and then the next guy gets a couple carries," McDaniel said. "You feel like, 'OK, this dude, it's one of his days. We better lean on this guy and give him more.'"

The Dolphins have a wealth of talent in the backfield, and having too many guys to whom you want to distribute touches in the NFL's most explosive offense is one of those good problems to have.