The Copa America final held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday night was dramatic in more ways than one. Prior to the highly-anticipated soccer matchup between Argentina and Colombia, the stadium was placed under lockdown after fans that did not have tickets broke into the venue. Now, comes the clean-up.

Per the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins are assessing "significant damage" to their home following Argentina's 1-0 victory vs. Colombia. Hard Rock Stadium also released an official statement early Monday morning, saying it would work with law enforcement to, "identify and hold criminals accountable who engaged in illegal conduct tonight."

Social media was flooded with images and videos of the mayhem that ensued Sunday night. A statement released by the Miami-Dade Police Department said 27 people were arrested, while 55 people were ejected.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Fans of Colombia and Argentina try to pass the gate amid disturbances the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Thankfully, the Dolphins won't have to use this venue until next month, but Hard Rock Stadium is one of the sites that will host the 2026 World Cup, along with several other NFL stadiums such as Gillette Stadium and Levi's Stadium. After what occurred on Sunday night, security protocols could be adjusted.