Tyreek Hill was detained by police on Sunday for a driving violation as the star wide receiver was entering Hard Rock Stadium, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. This incident came just hours before Hill's Miami Dolphins were to open the 2024 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite this, Rosenhaus notes that Hill will play in Week 1.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the Dolphins said in a statement obtained by Jones. "He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safety arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

A video taken by a passerby shows a handful of law enforcement around Hill. The pass catcher was seen in handcuffs and sitting on the side of the curb. Here is video of the incident.

News of this situation started to come out at roughly 10:30 a.m. ET. Kickoff between the Jaguars and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, so Hill is facing quite the whirlwind as he gears up to begin his 2024 campaign.

ESPN reports that Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium. After he was pulled over, Hill got into a verbal altercation with police, which is when officers chose to place him in handcuffs. Hill was cited and released after the situation deescalated. Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that what happened this morning to Tyreek Hill was "completely unnecessary. I'm very distraught about it. We're going to have to look into it."

Hill initially entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs, but quickly emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL. He is entering his third season with the Dolphins after the organization pulled off a blockbuster trade for the eight-time Pro Bowler in 2022.

Hill led the NFL with 1,799 yards receiving last season to go along with 119 receptions and 13 receiving touchdowns. The 30-year-old, who was ranked No. 1 in the player-voted NFL Top 100 earlier this offseason, also agreed to a restructured contract last month which will play him $90 million over the next three seasons with $65 million in guaranteed money.