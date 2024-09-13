Dolphins vs. Bills live updates: NFL scores, game stats, 'TNF' highlights; Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion

Two AFC East rivals in the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are down in South Florida playing for the right to remain undefeated. The Bills, 11-1 in their last 12 matchups against the Dolphins, and once again dominating Miami as they are rolling on "Thursday Night Football."

Tua Tagovailoa threw interceptions on two of Miami's three first possessions. The Bills were granted great field position at the Miami 37-yard line after the first interception, and James Cook capitalized with a 17-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-and-3. It would be the first of three total touchdowns the Pro Bowl back would score in the first two quarters. With his dominant performance, Cook became the first Bills running back to score three first-half touchdowns since Thurman Thomas back in 1992.

The Bills scored 10 points off Miami's two turnovers, and another seven after Tagovailoa and Co. turned the ball over on downs late in the second quarter. However, the Dolphins were in a similar position last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, down double digits at halftime. They came back and won 20-17.

Can the Dolphins mount another second-half comeback on a short week? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.