Dolphins vs. Patriots live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 12 game
The Dolphins look to remain in the hunt for a wild card spot
We are underway from Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins are hosting the New England Patriots. This is a remarkably different matchup than the one these two teams had earlier this season. Back in Week 5, the Dolphins were starting Tyler Huntley in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, while Jacoby Brissett was under center for the Patriots. Tagovailoa has since returned, and first-round rookie Drake Maye has been installed as QB1, creating a much juicier quarterback matchup.
Miami is still lingering in the playoff picture as we continue through the second half of the season, only a game out in the loss column for the No. 7 seed in the conference. If history continues, they could be looking at a win in this matchup to further their postseason chances. The Dolphins have won seven of their last eight meetings against the Patriots, including four straight in Miami. Tagovailoa is also a perfect 6-0 in his career against New England.
So, will that hot streak continue for the Dolphins, or will the Patriots play spoiler in their playoff hopes? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this division rivalry. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Patriots vs. Dolphins where to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Dolphins -7, O/U 46 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Antonio Gibson has been the key cog of this drive. Basically erased the penalties along the O-line and has 20 yards on two carries.
Yikes. A third penalty for the NE O-line and a second for Vederian Lowe.
Penalties on New England's offensive line move them backward for the second drive in a row.
Maye's mobility is special. Nothing open on a boot out to the left, and somehow shifts to the right side of the field for a 6-yard gain. Small thing, but the rookie doesn't panic when things go off-script.
One of the themes of today could be a revenge narrative for former Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, who is playing for Miami. Just picked up an 11-yard gain to begin the day for the Dolphins. New England has been susceptible to tight ends this season, so he's a guy to keep an eye on.
A false start penalty on Vederian Lowe results in a third-and-long for the Patriots and contributes to a three-and-out to open the game. Miami will get the ball at their 17-yard line.
The Dolphins won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Drake Maye and the Patriots are out to begin the day.
Pete Prisco's Patriots-Dolphins pick
"The Dolphins have won two straight off the bye to get back into the playoff race. Tua Tagovailoa is playing well since his return from the concussion issues. The Patriots have done some good things with Drake Maye, but this is a tough matchup on the road. Miami wins another."
Pick: Dolphins 32, Patriots 21
De'Von Achane will be someone to follow today as he's started to heat up in recent weeks. The Dolphins back is coming off his 10th career game with 100+ scrimmage yards and his 46 receptions this season are tied for the second-most by a back in the NFL. The Patriots are giving up the fifth-most rushing yards and eighth-most rushing touchdowns to backs this season, so this is a choice matchup for Achane.
Since coming back from suffering his latest concussion, Tua Tagovailoa has been extremely accurate throwing the football. The Dolphins quarterback is completing 77.7% of his throws since returning in Week 8, which is the best in the NFL over that span.
New England comes into this game at 3-8 on the season. While the record is indicative of the struggles they've faced in 2024, Drake Maye has been one of the few bright spots. The No. 3 overall pick has been sensational since becoming the starting quarterback and looks like a legitimate building block for the organization for years to come. Maye is tied for the most passing and rushing touchdowns (10) by a rookie through their first seven games over the last four seasons.
Calais Campbell will be a menace to deal with today for the Patriots, but they nearly didn't see him at all. The Dolphins came close to trading the star defensive tackle to the Baltimore Ravens leading up to the deadline earlier this season. However, head coach Mike McDaniel stepped in and nixed the deal to keep Campbell in Miami. To read more on this "what if" scenario, click here.
The Dolphins have owned this matchup as of late, winning seven of their last eight games against New England including four straight in Miami. Of course, a key cog to that success against the Patriots is Tua Tagovailoa, who is 6-0 in his career against New England.
Miami enters this matchup with their AFC East rival at 4-6 but still clinging to playoff hopes. They are currently the No. 9 seed in the conference but just a game out of the loss column of the Denver Broncos, who are slotted with the final playoff spot as the No. 7 seed. A win today would certainly help keep them in the hunt.
Hello and welcome to Week 12 where we have Patriots-Dolphins on deck from Hard Rock Stadium.
