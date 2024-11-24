Dolphins vs. Patriots live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 12 game

We are underway from Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins are hosting the New England Patriots. This is a remarkably different matchup than the one these two teams had earlier this season. Back in Week 5, the Dolphins were starting Tyler Huntley in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, while Jacoby Brissett was under center for the Patriots. Tagovailoa has since returned, and first-round rookie Drake Maye has been installed as QB1, creating a much juicier quarterback matchup.

Miami is still lingering in the playoff picture as we continue through the second half of the season, only a game out in the loss column for the No. 7 seed in the conference. If history continues, they could be looking at a win in this matchup to further their postseason chances. The Dolphins have won seven of their last eight meetings against the Patriots, including four straight in Miami. Tagovailoa is also a perfect 6-0 in his career against New England.

So, will that hot streak continue for the Dolphins, or will the Patriots play spoiler in their playoff hopes? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this division rivalry. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Patriots vs. Dolphins where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -7, O/U 46 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)