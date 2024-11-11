Dolphins vs. Rams score: Miami stymies Matthew Stafford and Co. to give Tua Tagovailoa first win since return

The Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive and snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" by a score of 23-15.

The Rams offense struggled all night in this one. L.A. went 3-for-12 on third downs, 0-for-3 in the red zone and didn't score a single touchdown. Stafford, who is now 12-21 in prime time, completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards and one interception, while Puka Nacua was his leading receiver with nine catches for 98 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa wasn't particularly sharp Monday night, completing 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown, one interception and also a fumble lost. Miami's running backs were held to a total of 40 rushing yards, and Tyreek Hill caught just three passes for 16 yards and one touchdown. However, Anthony Weaver's defense dominated, forcing two turnovers and sacking Stafford four times.

