Eagles' Carson Wentz will undergo additional tests on hand despite X-rays being negative

Week 12 brought a second consecutive loss for the Philadelphia Eagles, in large part due to the uneven play of Carson Wentz. As they go forward with the hopes of climbing out of a 5-6 hole and second place in the NFC East -- also currently nowhere near a NFC wild-card berth -- they'll need improved play all around, but especially from their franchise quarterback.

First, though, they'll need to make sure he's healthy enough to remain available. Wentz underwent X-rays following the team's 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, and although the results were negative, he will undergo additional tests to rule out any other potential issues, per Tim McManus of ESPN. The more worrisome portion of it all is the concern for the throwing hand of Wentz, which was heavily wrapped as he left Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

For his part, Wentz doesn't believe it's a major issue.

"I don't think so," he said, before tempering his optimism a bit. "But, obviously, we'll wait and see."

The latter part of his comment doesn't exactly breathe hope into the room, but he's right, because an MRI will always trump an X-ray. The Eagles have no choice but to take a wait-and-see approach here.

Potential injury aside, though, Wentz didn't play up to snuff even prior to possibly hurting his hand. His final stat line is deceiving, because a hefty chunk of his yardage arrived late in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks had already secured victory and had already called off the dogs.

What truly headlined the day for Wentz were three fumbles (two lost) and two interceptions, as his turnovers and inaccuracies continue to plague his play as of late.

"I have to be better," he said. "I have to lead this football team better. I have to protect the football better. I can't put it on the ground the way we did.

"It starts with me. It starts with me and I'm frustrated. I know everyone's frustrated with this loss offensively."

Wentz is anxious to get back on the field and prove himself, but tests on Monday will decide if that'll be sooner or later.