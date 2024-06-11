The Philadelphia Eagles "Kelly Green" uniforms returning last season were a major hit for the franchise, one of the most popular throwback uniforms throughout the NFL. Would the franchise actually have put them on the shelf after one season?

Darius Slay thought that would be the case in 2024, revealing on the "Pulp Phiction" podcast the team wouldn't be wearing the "Kelly Green" throwback jerseys. The Eagles confirmed the "Kelly Green" jerseys would be back in 2024, even though the games the team will wear them haven't been revealed yet.

Perhaps Slay said the Eagles weren't wearing them because he didn't know the dates they were going to wear the "Kelly Green" uniforms. Slay did admit on social media he wasn't sure how the uniform process worked.

The Eagles wore their "Kelly Green" uniforms twice in 2023, going 2-0 in those games. The "Kelly Green" uniforms were worn by the Eagles until 1996, when Lurie switched the team colors to the current "midnight green" used for the past 26 years. "Kelly Green" only returned once since the Eagles switched uniform colors prior to 2023, in Week 1 of the 2010 season when the Eagles celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1960 NFL Championship team.

The Eagles were one of the teams at the forefront of getting an alternate helmet approved by the league, which was official in time for the 2022 season. Philadelphia debuted an alternate black helmet prior to the "Kelly Green" throwback helmet debuting last season.

The league expanded its uniform policy this offseason, allowing a third helmet to the rotation beginning in the 2025 season for all teams not going through a uniform redesign in 2024. The second and third helmets, "alternate color helmets," can only be worn with one of the club's authorized optional uniforms (classic, alternate and/or color rush).

The bottom line is that the "Kelly Green" helmets aren't going anywhere. The alternate black helmets may be coming back by 2025 as well.