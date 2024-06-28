The Philadelphia Eagles brought back their popular Kelly Green uniforms for two games in 2023. The team will again wear them for two games during the 2024 season.

On Friday, the Eagles announced that they will wear the Kelly Green uniforms for their Week 9 "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars as well as during their Week 17 home matchup with the archrival Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles have unique history with both of their Kelly Green 2024 opponents. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is the only Super Bowl-winning coach in Eagles history after guiding Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season. Week 9 will mark the second time Pederson has returned to Philadelphia since becoming the Jaguars coach. He and his team were on the short end of a 29-21 score back in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

It's fitting that the Eagles will wear their Kelly Green uniforms against the Cowboys, the team's longtime rival. You could argue that the Eagles' second-greatest win over the past 50 years was their 20-7 thumping of Dallas in the 1980 NFC Championship. The win gave the Eagles their first NFC title and in the process denied the Cowboys of a sixth Super Bowl appearance in 10 years.

The Kelly Green jerseys harkens back to the uniform that the team wore during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when the Eagles were perennially among the NFC's top teams. The Eagles' stars in those days include Hall of Fame pass rusher Reggie White, fellow pass rusher Clyde Simmons, quarterback Randall Cunningham, cornerback Eric Allen, defensive tackle Jerome Brown, running back Keith Byars, wideout Mike Quick, and tight end Keith Jackson.

"We recognize and appreciate the connection Eagles fans have to the Kelly Green uniform," Eagles president Don Smolenski said last fall. "These uniforms not only honor our past and the many legends who have helped shape our franchise along the way, they also represent the passion of our incredible fans and the generations that have been authentically linked by them. We are excited to celebrate the return of Kelly Green, and look forward to creating unique touchpoints around the uniform for our fans to take part in all season long."