If there's one fan in the stadium who's going to be torn on who to root for in Super Bowl LIX, it's definitely Jason Kelce. On one hand, the former Eagles star spent his entire 13-year NFL career in Philadelphia so he should probably root for the Eagles, but on the other hand, his brother plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, so maybe he should root for them.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the subject actually came up and Jason revealed where his allegiance will be on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Here's the biggest thing, obviously, you're my brother, I'll always root for my brother. That's the reality of it," Jason said to Travis. "Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always going to root for Travis, but, there's a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization -- whether it's players, coaches, people in the building -- that feel like extended family to me, especially my former linemen. Like, Lane Johnson feels like a brother in a lot of ways. I'm rooting for those guys, too. I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce. That's the reality of it. No matter what, on game day, I'm going to be happy for one of those sides and I'm going to be sad for the other side."

So there you have it, it sounds like he'd love to see the Eagles win as long as Travis plays well.

"I live in Philadelphia, I still go to the facilities on a very regular basis," Jason said. "I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I'm a part of all these people that root and cheer on our team. I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win. I want them too, but I also want Travis Kelce to win. So, that a long-winded way of saying I just want to see a good football game."

OK, so now it sounds like Jason would be happiest if the Super Bowl ended in a tie, but obviously, that's not possible.

Since Jason will be rooting for Travis, the Chiefs tight end suggested that he wear a half-Eagles, half-Chiefs jersey for the game.

"We need to get you a mom jacket, a jersey," Travis said.

When Travis and Jason faced each other in Super Bowl LVII, a game that the Chiefs won 38-35, Donna Kelce famously wore a split jersey to celebrate her two sons, who became the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl.

For the record, Jason is NOT planning on wearing a split jersey to the Super Bowl.

"I can't wear red, I can't bring myself to it," Jason said.

Jason did wear red during last year's Super Bowl, but clearly, he has different feelings about that now that the Chiefs will be facing the Eagles.

Jason's wife, Kylie, is such an Eagles fan that she refused to wear Chiefs gear to the game last year (She's wearing a Cincinnati Bearcats sweatshirt in the photo above because that's where Travis and Jason went to college).

Like Jason, Kylie also seems somewhat torn on who to root for.

"I am truly cheering Travis on and I love him, he's my family, so I will always cheer on Travis' accomplishments and successes," Kylie said on her Not Gonna Lie podcast. "That being said, I was raised to bleed green, I have friends who are still associated with the team. I have a close relationship with a lot of people in the Eagles organization. I get to live in the Philadelphia community. ... Ultimately, the plan is to go to the game and to cheer."

Kylie will be cheering for Travis, but it doesn't sound like she'll be outwardly cheering for the Chiefs.

"Any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will say 'Go Chiefs,' but I will not be saying that for the next two weeks," Kylie said.

Kylie did share that their three daughters will be supporting Travis with a shirt that says "Uncle Trav."