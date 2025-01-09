PHILADELPHIA -- An emotional Mekhi Becton couldn't hold back the tears.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East and locked up the No. 2 seed in front of their home crowd, meaning they would be playing at Lincoln Financial Field for two playoff games (should they advance). Playing in a home playoff game was on Becton's mind, not as much as getting an opportunity to play in the playoffs.

As a starter no less.

"That meant a lot, man," Becton said. "Just going through the trials and tribulations that I have gone through in my life and my career. I overcame a lot of things that people don't know about but they think they know about. I overcame that and it was pretty dope."

Becton has been through a lot since being a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. He spent five injury-riddled seasons with the New York Jets before being cast aside due to injuries and poor performance. The Eagles signed Becton after the draft to be a backup to Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata before experimenting with him at guard in minicamp.

That led toward Becton getting a realistic shot at winning the right guard job in training camp, and seizing the opportunity. He started 15 games at right guard and played a vital role toward the Eagles averaging 187.1 rush yards per game in his starts. Becton didn't make the Pro Bowl like three of his teammates, but was sandwiched between two of them in Cam Jurgens and Johnson.

They knew what it meant for Becton to make the playoffs.

"I had to stay away because I knew I was gonna get emotional," Johnson said. "We were all very happy for Mekhi. Just overcoming ... his situation coming in here expecting to play some tackle, then learning a brand new position.

"Guy's worked hard man. He's put in the time, and that's why he's doing so well."

Johnson will be making sure Becton is ready for the playoff intensity, translating that regular-season success into January. As Johnson knows, the playoffs are a different beast.

"It's the biggest game of the year because it's the next one," Johnson said. "That's all I'll tell him. Any games you get over emotional, people usually don't play well. Emotions can cloud your judgment. Don't listen to the music in your ears (laughing). After a few years of this stuff (it) will kinda go away."

With everything Becton has experienced thus far in the NFL, his first playoff game is another opportunity to show how far he's come in just nine months. A chance Becton isn't going to let slide.

"I'm grateful I get to experience it and I don't want to take it for granted," Becton said. "I'm ready to go."