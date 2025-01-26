The Washington Commanders understand that containing Saquon Barkley is of the utmost importance if they want to upset the rival Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. They failed to do so on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage.

On first-and-10 from the Eagles' 40-yard line, Barkley took his first carry of the game all the way to the end zone for six points. Check out what happened, here:

After this run, Barkley is now just 111 rushing yards away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 2,500 rushing yards in a single season. Last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams, the former No. 2 overall pick rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Those 205 rushing yards were the fifth-most in a playoff game in NFL history.

Barkley was the best acquisition of this past offseason, and he's the main reason Philly finds itself on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.