PHILADELPHIA -- Only one play was needed to see if Jalen Hurts was going to be reminiscent to his MVP runner-up form two years ago. Two Philadelphia Eagles defenders got into the backfield and collapsed the pocket, but Hurts stepped up and took off.

The Eagles were in shells and shorts. All Hurts did was run, but his speed was clearly demonstrated against linebackers in open space. Hurts ran in stride and made a sharp cut when a linebacker was coming at him. This was on the third day of training camp, before the Eagles put the pads on.

Hurts didn't have that aspect of his game in the second half of last season, and the Eagles offense was affected.

"I think I'm in a better place physically," Hurts said. "Obviously, I had some nicks there throughout the year that I told you guys not to ask me about. But you deal with those things."

The Eagles have seen the version of Hurts they are accustomed to since he entered the league, but they've also seen an improved model of their franchise quarterback. Hurts has been quick in his decision making, getting rid of the ball faster, and throwing toward the middle of the field more.

This is a testament to Kellen Moore's offense, but also Hurts putting in the work.

"Jalen has just had an excellent camp," Moore said. "He's got great command of this offense, great utilization of tools when he wants to and communication with the offensive line, with the receivers. I just think it's been an awesome process. Excellent."

Hurts was plagued by turnovers last season, committing 20 in the 17 regular-season games (15 interceptions, five fumbles lost). The uncharacteristic giveaways affected his play, as Hurts completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,161 yards with five touchdowns to five interceptions for a 77.6 passer rating in the final six games. Hurts also had 195 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns (4.5 yards per carry), atypical numbers for one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Knee injury past him, Hurts is embracing the fresh start in 2024. He's experiencing the taste of success again.

"I think all of those things have made me better," Hurts said. "They've made me reevaluate some things. They've allowed me to reassess. And I've been able to saturate myself in the right things."