The Atlanta Falcons have suffered six straight losing seasons and are coming off an 18-10 loss to the Steelers, so they will be desperate to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime on Monday Night Football. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled in his Atlanta debut, completing 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His passing yards over/under is 225.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Falcons NFL player props, lower than Jalen Hurts' total (237.5). Hurts was much more impressive in Week 1, passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Green Bay.

However, Philadelphia's quarterback had turnover issues of his own, throwing two interceptions in that contest. Interceptions are just one of many NFL player props available for MNF, so there are plenty of ways to find Falcons vs. Eagles prop bets that have value. Before betting on any NFL props for Monday Night Football, locking in any MNF SGPs, or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Eagles vs. Falcons NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Eagles vs. Falcons betting on Monday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Falcons vs. Eagles prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Philadelphia vs. Atlanta here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Eagles vs. Falcons

After analyzing Falcons vs. Eagles props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith goes over 73.5 receiving yards. The 25-year-old is playing in a new role in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme, running 75% of his Week 1 routes from the slot. Smith caught seven passes on eight targets for 84 yards in the win over the Packers, and he could surpass teammate A.J. Brown in usage rate this week.

Moore is implementing significantly more motion within Philadelphia's passing attack, which leads to higher efficiency numbers from all of their wideouts. Smith is also avoiding a matchup with Atlanta's top cover corner, A.J. Terrell, since he is operating from the slot. The AI PickBot expects all of these factors to add up to a big evening for Smith, who is finishing with almost 80 receiving yards in the latest projections. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Atlanta vs. Philadelphia

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star goes over his total and has four other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Eagles vs. Falcons prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Falcons vs. Eagles prop bets should you target on Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Eagles vs. Falcons props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.