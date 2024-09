Week 1 of the 2024 NFL schedule will continue on Friday, September 6 with the first-ever NFL in Brazil game, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Green Bay Packers in a battle between playoff teams from last season. This will be the 47th all-time meeting in the series and the first internationally, with Green Bay winning and covering the spread in six of its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles have covered in two of their last three bouts with the Packers, including a 40-33 win in Nov. 2022.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the Week 1 NFL predictions and NFL in Brazil betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 48.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -147, Green Bay +124

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

Despite struggling offensively late in the season, Philadelphia's primary issue was defensive in 2023. The Eagles ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring defense, 26th in total defense and 31st in pass defense. That's why they invested first and second-round picks in the secondary, drafting Quinyon MItchell with their top pick and then selecting Cooper DeJean in the second round.

They also signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox in free agency and will welcome Darius Slay Jr. back healthy this season, which should lead to a new feel in the back half. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles Saquon Barkely to revitalize the rushing attack and then recently pulled off a trade for Jahan Dotson to improve wide receiver depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love answered any questions about whether he was fit to be the starter last season, leading Green Bay to a 6-2 finish and a playoff victory. The Packers are ahead of schedule entering their second season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, notching notable wins over the Lions, Chiefs, Chargers and Cowboys last season. They have a balanced wide receiver room that features Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, making them a difficult offense to prepare for.

The Eagles gave up the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL last season, and they have an aging secondary. Additionally, Green Bay's rushing attack should improve this season following the addition of running back Josh Jacobs, who is playing behind an offensive line that features some new talent. Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points.

