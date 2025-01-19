PHILADELPHIA -- A.J. Brown has helped the "Inner Excellence" book authored by Jim Murphy rise to popularity over the past week, as the story of the novel he read on the sideline continues to grow.

Murphy was spotted in the Eagles practice facility last week and will be in attendance at Sunday's divisional round playoff game between the Eagles and Rams, per NFL Network. The two have become friends after meeting over the past week.

Brown even had a copy of the book in hand as he entered Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

"Inner Excellence" has helped Brown through the good and bad games this season, even as the Eagles wide receiver has been battling a knee injury through the postseason. Brown wasn't given an injury designation and is good to go for Sunday.

"I'm very humble. So sometimes I forget who I am, in the sense of how big stuff can get blown out of proportion," Brown said this week. "To me, I'm just being myself. I'm not trying to cause a distraction.

"Hat's off to Jim [Murphy, the author of 'Inner Excellence']. He's a great guy. The book is amazing. For all who bought the book, you should check it out."