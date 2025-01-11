The Atlanta Falcons have fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake after one season with the franchise, the team announced Saturday. Along with Lake, the club has also let go of defensive line coach Jay Rodgers.

"After a thorough evaluation of the season, and with careful consideration for our team's future, we deemed these moves necessary," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in a statement released by the team. "These decisions are never easy from the human side of things and we wish Jimmy, Jay, and their families the best."

These departures come after a 2024 season that found the Falcons on the outside looking in on the playoffs, finishing two games behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South. A large reason for that failed playoff pursuit was due to poor play from the defense down the stretch. Atlanta dropped its final two games to fall out of the playoff picture and surrendered 37 points per game over that span.

While the defense really showed its warts during that losing skid, it had been a problem for the Falcons throughout the regular season. Atlanta gave up 24.9 points and 345.2 total yards per game, both ranking in the bottom third of the league. They were also the second-worst team in the NFL on third down (allowing a conversion rate of 45.2%) and fourth worst in the red zone (allowing a 64.9% touchdown rate in the red area).

Lake, 48, followed Morris to the Falcons from the Los Angeles Rams where he served as an assistant head coach in 2023. Prior to that, Lake was the head coach at the University of Washington for two seasons. As for Rodgers, he joined Morris' staff upon his hiring from the Los Angeles Chargers. There, he worked as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for two seasons.