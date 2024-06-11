When the Atlanta Falcons made former Texas running back Bijan Robinson the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it seemed likely that they were going to make him a foundational piece of their offense. Otherwise, why pick him there?

Alas, that's not really what happened. Robinson split carries nearly equally with Tyler Allgeier, out-carrying him just 214 to 186 despite Robinson averaging nearly a full yard more per rush (4.6 yards to 3.7). Robinson ranked just 19th in the NFL in total carries; more alarmingly, he had just THREE goal-line carries all year long.

Things are apparently going to change in 2024. New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris plans on Robinson being far more involved than he was under Arthur Smith.

"In the simplest form you can put it, get the ball to Bijan as much as possible in the most ideal situations as possible," Morris said, via the Falcons' official website.

Despite the relative lack of volume, Robinson was one of the more effective rushers in the NFL last season. His 3.10 yards after contact per attempt, via Tru Media, ranked 14th out of 49 backs with 100 carries or more. His 9.8% explosive run rate ranked seventh among that same group, and his 24.3% avoided-tackle rate ranked eighth.

Those are generally considered the areas that a running back has the most individual control over, and Robinson fared well in all of them. Robinson also caught 58 passes, and his 1.86 adjusted yards per route run ranked 12th at the position.

In other words, he has the ability to contribute everywhere. The Falcons just need to use him that way -- especially if they want to come remotely close to justifying the enormous draft capital they used to select him. Morris -- and, presumably, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson -- plans on doing exactly that.