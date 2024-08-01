PHILADELPHIA -- Five practices have passed in Philadelphia Eagles training camp, enough time to evaluate where the team stands after the first week. The offense has some newfound creativity under Kelle Moore while Vic Fangio's defense has given them some good looks.

The offense has won the first three practices, while the defense emerged victorious in the last two (including the first one with pads). Some players on defense have stood out more than others, but Fangio's unit has been good through the first week.

The same can be said for the offense, even with the influx of injuries on the interior of the offensive line. Again, there has been only one week of practice and the Eagles have worn pads only once.

There's still enough intel to identify some camp standouts from the first week of camp. These are the five that caught my attention:

Hurts looked sharp in the first three practices of training camp, precise on his throws and grasping the quickness of Moore's offense. The deep balls to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have been a sight to behold.

The biggest takeaway from Hurts has been how he's handling the read option and his speed outside the pocket. When Hurts does take off, his speed has been noticeable. Hurts is running with such fluidity and that knee (which bother Hurts more than he let on) looks 100% better than last year.

This version of Hurts resembles the 2022 version, the model of Hurts the Eagles are accustomed to.

Carter on the defensive line in 11-on-11s is a sight to behold. The power and drive the Eagles' second-year defensive tackle has when the ball is snapped is noticeable, along with how he disrupts the interior of the offensive line. Carter is a disruptor up the middle, and the catalyst of the Eagles' defensive line dominance over the last two practices.

Carter is preparing Mekhi Becton for right guard (and Becton has held his own on some plays), but he's a force every time a play is run. In his second year, Carter appears to be on a mission to become one of the best defensive tackles in the game.

There's an open battle for the WR3 job and Covey may be the early leader in the clubhouse. Not only does Covey have the trust of Hurts (and had the trust for a while), but Covey gains more separation than Parris Campbell and John Ross with his speed in the slot.

The WR3 isn't going to get the ball much in an offense loaded with stars at the skill positions, but the player needs to be reliable. Thus far, that player is Covey.

The Eagles just threw Mitchell in the slot just to get him on the field. Mitchell never played the slot, nor did he know he was going to until Fangio told him during practice he was going out there. Fangio threw the kitchen sink at Mitchell and he's acclimated himself well. Of course there have been some mistakes, but it's clear Mitchell has a feel for the role (and anywhere he's played at cornerback).

Mitchell went 2-for-2 against A.J. Brown in 1-on-1 matchups on Day 5 of practice, showcasing his competitiveness in staring down one of the best receivers in football. He appears on track to start Week 1 for the Eagles, as Mitchell has shown the instincts to be an instant impact player in this defense.

Smith hasn't gone up against Lane Johnson much in camp in 11-on-11s, but the second-year edge rusher is getting to the quarterback (Fred Johnson is no slouch either). His speed on the edge is noticeable in 1-on-1 matchups and Smith has appeared to add some more tools to the toolbox in getting to the quarterback.

Carter's dominance on the interior has set up Smith, but that's a good thing. The Eagles need more consistency on the pass rush, which is why the depth of that unit was questioned at the start of camp. Smith should have those questions answered with how he's performed in the 11-on-11s thus far.