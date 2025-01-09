Wild Card Weekend is just around the corner, which means the 2024 NFL playoffs are about to get underway. Finally, it's win-or-go-home time, with the glory of Super Bowl LIX shining in the distance.

In honor of the forthcoming slate of opening-round matchups, here are five things to watch:

In Baltimore: Can Lamar Jackson do it again?

The Ravens' reigning MVP routed the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last meeting of these AFC North foes, but traditionally, Mike Tomlin's defense has had Jackson's number. The star quarterback is seeking just his third career playoff victory. So while Tomlin, Russell Wilson and Co. are certainly under pressure to avoid another one-and-done postseason appearance, there might be even more heat on Jackson to make good on his regular-season stardom and inch the Ravens closer to a real championship bid.

In Buffalo: Will Denver spoil the Bills' title dreams?

The Bills are more than touchdown favorites against the Broncos, who were the last of three AFC West clubs to make the playoffs. But Denver is primed for a potential upset, as "The NFL Today" analyst Nate Burleson told CBSSports.com this week, thanks not only to a scrappy defense but the weekly poise and mobility of rookie quarterback Bo Nix. If the Broncos fall into an early hole, it'll be hard for them to come back against Josh Allen's superhero-esque playmaking. But if they control the rock, watch out.

In Philadelphia: How will the QBs hold up?

The Eagles are set to play host to the Green Bay Packers in a tantalizing rematch of Week 1's Brazil game, and on paper, both squads have the elite talent to make noise in a crowded NFC. Yet both quarterbacks are also coming off injuries: Jalen Hurts hasn't played since before Christmas due to a concussion, and Jordan Love lost feeling in his hand due to an elbow issue suffered in Week 18. This one may well come down to which signal-caller stays upright and/or plays at full speed.

In Los Angeles: Will Sam Darnold bounce back?

The Rams are getting lots of love for a streaky, injury-prone wild-card squad going into their Monday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, but that's mostly because Darnold's mostly magical 2024 season came to a screeching halt in a pivotal Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Iffy protection up front played a part, but Darnold also just looked jumpy in arguably the highest-stakes contest of his career. On the road against an underrated Rams D-line, he'll be looking to avenge a physical Week 8 defeat.

In Tampa: Will Jayden Daniels' magic translate?

The LSU product saw his dual-threat electricity translate from the college stage to the NFL this year, but playoff football is another level entirely. It helps, of course, that he and the Washington Commanders will be up a suddenly porous Todd Bowles defense. But a shootout with Baker Mayfield isn't a guaranteed victory, either, considering how confident the Buccaneers quarterback's looked under play-caller Liam Coen. Their gunslinging may end up making this Sunday night clash the most thrilling game of the week.