Six different NFL playoff games are scheduled for Wild Card Weekend as the race to Super Bowl LIX officially gets underway. Former NFL star Nate Burleson, who co-hosts "CBS Mornings" and appears weekly on "The NFL Today," will help headline the first of those matchups, providing play-by-play coverage for Nickelodeon's special family-friendly alternate broadcast of Saturday's postseason opener between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

On Monday, Burleson spoke with CBSSports.com to preview the upcoming slate of playoff action, assessing two of his former teams in the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings after their clash over the NFC's No. 1 seed, and identifying his top pick for an opening-round upset:

Entering the postseason, how can you beat the Detroit Lions?

Burleson: That's a great question. I feel like the Lions are the most resilient team. I know in sports that word is thrown around. ... But resiliency truly does describe the Detroit Lions. Aidan Hutchinson goes down, your superstar, some would say the face of the franchise. That's reason enough to just tuck your tail and say, 'You know what, this ain't our year. We'll bounce back when we get our superstar back.' Nah. They didn't. They went down to Houston, Jared Goff threw five interceptions, and they still walked away with the victory. They've lost so many guys, specifically on the defensive side. Yet still, they shut down the Vikings, one of the most impressive offenses.

When I'm on TV, I do this very introspective answer and say, 'The Lions are the only team that can beat the Lions.' No. I don't even think the Lions' woes can take out the Lions' motivation. I'm not trying to get too ahead of myself, but ... I don't believe that I've seen a team battle through so many types of lows and yet remain so impressive. If they stumbled into the playoffs, I think we would all understand it. ... This isn't a question about the Lions having these injuries and hoping they can remain competitive. This is a question for every team in the NFC, healthy or not ... because you're battling the toughest team in all of football.

On the flip side, what did Sunday's NFC North-deciding game between the Lions and Vikings tell us about the state of Minnesota going into the playoffs?

Burleson: They're OK. You don't really have to look at that game and extract too much. Their record is still phenomenal. They had an amazing year. They exceeded expectations. Sam Darnold, congratulations on a season well done. Justin Jefferson, again established as a beast. Brian Flores and that defense, they've been rattling quarterbacks all season long. So there's plenty to smile about. I think the bigger question is, after we wash that nasty taste out of our mouths after that final game against the Lions, what are you gonna do when you get on the road and go West Coast-bound to face the Rams, a team that is as tough and as talented as anybody?

Sean McVay: boy genius. He's gonna have the perfect game plan. Matthew Stafford [is] a Super Bowl-winning quarterback ... And this is a group that feels like they're playing with house money. The Rams weren't supposed to be here, with the injuries they had to deal with. ... How do the Vikings hit the reset and realize they gotta go jump time zones and play against a really good team on their home field? If they can do that, then they're gonna get their mojo back and they'll be tough to beat moving forward.

Bills-Broncos airs on CBS on Sunday (1 p.m. ET). Do you envision any scenario where Bo Nix pulls off the upset?

Burleson: Well, did we at all envision a scenario where Bo Nix is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year? I'll answer our question: Collectively, that's a no. And that is zero disrespect to Bo Nix. I apologized. I was one of those guys to jump out early and criticize this offense because of the lack of the deep threat in the passing game, and I remember Coach [Bill] Cowher whispering to me, 'Hey, give it time. He's a rookie. It's gonna take him a moment to gain his chemistry.' Bo Nix has answered questions all year long. I feel like if there's any upset that is possible, it's the Broncos.

But the Bills ... [don't] have too many lulls. Remember early in his career, Josh Allen would do something amazing and then, the next series, he might force a ball downfield, or he might hold onto the ball a little too long and the ball pops out? Josh doesn't do that anymore. He has better discernment. He lives to play another down. He's OK with playing the field-position game. My concern isn't, will Bo Nix and the Broncos be competitive? I think they will, 100%. The question is, will they leave the door open for the Bills? They can't make a mistake, because this Bills team, they will strike. And if you're behind by a touchdown or two in Buffalo, you're cooked. I think this is gonna come down to this young Broncos team taking care of the ball.