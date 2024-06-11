Pharoh Cooper, who was once one of the NFL's most electrifying kick returners, has decided to retire after seven NFL seasons.

The 29-year-old announced his decision on social media.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Cooper wrote. "I'm forever grateful and give all the glory to God that I was able to live out my childhood dream. I appreciate all the love and support I've received from my family, friends and fans through out my career."

After being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Cooper quickly made a name for himself. During his second year with the team, Cooper was named a first-team All-Pro at kick returner following a season where he led the NFL with a return average of 27.4 yards. That total included a 103-yard touchdown that came against the Jaguars during a 27-17 win in Week 6.

Cooper actually cracked the All-Pro team twice in 2017. Besides making it as a kick returner, Cooper was also voted a second-team All-Pro as a punt returner after a season where he ranked second in the NFL with 12.5 yards per return.

Cooper was also voted to the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2017.

During the 2018 season, Cooper was slowed down by an ankle injury, and the Rams decided to cut him in December of that year. Following that move, he ended up closing out the season with the Cardinals.

Cooper then had a short stint with the Bengals in 2019 before getting cut. After that, he ended up back in Arizona, where he averaged 22.4 yards per kick return in 2019, which ranked fifth in the NFL for any player with 25 or more returns.

Following the 2019 season, Cooper bounced around the NFL by playing for three teams in three years: Panthers (2020), Giants (2021) and Cardinals (2022).

During his one-year stint in Carolina, he averaged a solid 23.9 yards per return. He then closed out his career in 2022 by topping that number with 24 yards per return while playing for the Cardinals.

With the NFL kickoff undergoing a huge rule change this year, it will be interesting to see if any team reaches out to Cooper to try and talk him out of retirement. But for now, he's done playing football.