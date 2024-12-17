The Seattle Seahawks struggled mightily against the Green Bay Packers to start Sunday night's Week 15 showdown, falling behind 20-3 before halftime en route to a 30-13 loss. They also lost their starting quarterback in the second half, with Geno Smith exiting halfway through the third quarter with a knee injury.

On Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that tests on Smith's knee revealed positive news, and that there's optimistic the quarterback could suit up when Seattle hosts the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

"We're fortunate," Macdonald said, via the Seahawks' official website. "A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests. Geno's a beast, man. He was in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it, but this guy is tough as nails, and hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week, optimistic that he'll be ready for the game."

The injury occurred when Smith, 34, backpedaled in the pocket on a first down with 7:12 left in the third quarter, throwing incomplete as Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper applied pressure. Cooper dove toward the quarterback's legs, however, and ultimately came down on Smith's right lower leg. While the contact was legal, it prompted some visible frustration from Smith, who proceeded to drop to the ground for further evaluation.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 69.9 YDs 3623 TD 14 INT 13 YD/Att 7.47 View Profile

Smith then exited the field under his own power, limping to the sidelines, while backup Sam Howell took over under center for Seattle. Howell finished the drive, leading the Seahawks to a field goal, and Smith walked to the locker room for additional treatment as the third-quarter clock ticked under six minutes, ruled questionable to return.

"It was severe enough [to keep him from returning]," Macdonald told reporters after the game "We'll do more tests on him. ... Structurally, it looks like it's OK. But we've gotta get an image and all that stuff ... Just don't know right now [about his availability.]"

Smith's participation in practice this week will be something to monitor, but it would appear he avoided serious injury.