Arguably the biggest storyline from Sunday's game between the Giants and Saints took place during pregame when a plane asking Giants owner John Mara to fix "this dumpster fire" flew over MetLife Stadium.

Not surprisingly, Giants players were asked about the plane following Sunday's 14-11 loss that dropped Big Blue to 2-11. While the question was expected, Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers' response certainly wasn't.

"I ain't pay for the plane," Nabers said.

Here's a look at the plane that sent a not so subtle message to Mara prior to Sunday's game.

After a slow start, the Giants did provide some hope late in the game, as Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s short touchdown run made it a three-point game with 4:11 left. New York then had a chance to tie the score, but Graham Gano's 35-yard field goal try was blocked, as the Giants continue to find different ways to lose.

If there is a bright spot, it's that the Giants are in position to possible secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants are currently in a two-team race with the Raiders, who also fell to 2-11 after losing to the Buccaneers on Sunday.