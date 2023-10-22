Giants vs. Commanders: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

After two games on the road, the Giants are heading back home. They will take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Giants are expected to lose this one by two points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

New York started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Buffalo. They took a 14-9 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bills.

Meanwhile, Washington's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They walked away with a 24-16 victory over the Falcons. The win was just what Washington needed coming off of a 40-20 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Sam Howell, who threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

The Commanders didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Commanders' defensive unit.

New York's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-5. As for Washington, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

While only the Commanders took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the Commanders are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: the Giants are only 1-5 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 7-3 ATS vs. the Commanders across their last ten meetings.

New York beat Washington 20-12 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Will the Giants repeat their success, or do the Commanders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.