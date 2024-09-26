The Dallas Cowboys will try to continue their domination over the New York Giants when they meet in an NFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football. Dallas posted 40-0 and 49-17 wins over New York a year ago and have won six in a row in the series. The Cowboys (1-2), who have won the NFC East in two of the past three seasons, will try to snap a two-game losing streak. The Giants (1-2), who beat Cleveland, 21-15 on Sunday, last beat Dallas at home in 2020, a 23-19 decision.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -5.5

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 45.5 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -261, New York Giants +213

DAL: Cowboys are 5-5 on the road since the start of 2023

NYG: Giants are 4-5 at MetLife Stadium since the beginning of last season

Why you should back the Cowboys

Quarterback Dak Prescott has dominated the Giants throughout his career. In 13 career starts against New York, Prescott has a rating of 101.6, completing 279 of 436 passes (64%) for 3,433 yards (264.1 per game) and 25 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has completed 74 of 122 passes (60.7%) for 851 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been intercepted twice and has a rating of 85.8.

Fifth-year veteran wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has also played well against New York in his career. In six games vs. the Giants, he has 38 receptions for 529 yards (13.9 average) and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came last year in the Nov. 12 meeting at Dallas. In that game, he caught 11 passes for 151 yards (13.7 average).

Why you should back the Giants

New York has a one-two punch at wide receiver. Rookie Malik Nabers leads the team with 23 receptions for 271 yards (11.8 average) and three TDs. He also has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 28 yards. He has 127 yards after the catch with 14 first-down conversions.

Also leading the receiving corps is third-year veteran Wan'Dale Robinson. The former second-round pick has 15 receptions for 123 yards (8.2 average) and one touchdown. He has a long reception of 20 yards with 63 yards after the catch and eight first-down conversions. In Sunday's win at Cleveland, Robinson caught seven passes for 61 yards.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 44 points.



So who wins Cowboys vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value?