Giants vs. Lions score: Live updates, where to watch, live stream, odds for Week 1 preseason game

The NFL preseason kicks off with two matchups this Thursday night, the more interesting one being the Detroit Lions at New York Giants. These two teams participated in joint practices this week in New Jersey, and to say they got a little chippy would be an understatement. In fact, there were so many scuffles, the league fined both franchises $200,000 to send a message to the rest of the league.

Unfortunately, the Giants are reportedly not expected to play most starters tonight, such as quarterback Daniel Jones and the electric rookie wideout Malik Nabers. But we will get to see Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito sling the rock. Speaking of quarterbacks, Lions' former third-round pick Hendon Hooker will make his NFL debut this evening. The former Tennessee Volunteer won SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after throwing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is one of the players to watch, since the Lions aren't expected to play many starters either.

Will we see a preseason star emerge tonight? Will tempers flare as they have all week? Follow along in the live blog below, while we break down this NFC preseason matchup as it happens.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 8 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Odds: Giants -4

Stream: NFL+

Follow: CBS Sports App