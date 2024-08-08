Giants vs. Lions score: Live updates, where to watch, live stream, odds for Week 1 preseason game
After fight-filled joint practice sessions this week, New York and Detroit open preseason slates
The NFL preseason kicks off with two matchups this Thursday night, the more interesting one being the Detroit Lions at New York Giants. These two teams participated in joint practices this week in New Jersey, and to say they got a little chippy would be an understatement. In fact, there were so many scuffles, the league fined both franchises $200,000 to send a message to the rest of the league.
Unfortunately, the Giants are reportedly not expected to play most starters tonight, such as quarterback Daniel Jones and the electric rookie wideout Malik Nabers. But we will get to see Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito sling the rock. Speaking of quarterbacks, Lions' former third-round pick Hendon Hooker will make his NFL debut this evening. The former Tennessee Volunteer won SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after throwing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is one of the players to watch, since the Lions aren't expected to play many starters either.
Will we see a preseason star emerge tonight? Will tempers flare as they have all week? Follow along in the live blog below, while we break down this NFC preseason matchup as it happens.
How to watch
Date: Thursday, Aug. 8 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
Odds: Giants -4
Stream: NFL+
Follow: CBS Sports App
-
0:54
Breaking News: Caleb Williams To Start Preseason Game Saturday vs. Bills
-
0:55
Optimism Shines At Raiders Camp
-
1:17
Andy Reid Talks About Inviting Jon Gruden To Camp
-
3:47
Mike Tomlin: "Very Much A Competition" Between Wilson, Fields
-
1:10
Get More Presented By GEICO
-
5:00
Burrow, Rodgers Co-Favorites To Win Comeback POY
-
2:13
Rodgers, Jets Poised To End Playoff Drought
-
2:32
Reports: Steelers, Browns Engaged In Trade Talks For Brandon Ayiuk
-
2:23
Matthew Judon In Contract Dispute, DNP Tuesday
-
1:51
Report: Patriots No Longer Pursuing Brandon Ayiuk
-
2:26
Expectations For Drake Maye In Patriots Preseason
-
2:30
Quarterback Play Or No Play: Aaron Rodgers
-
1:21
Quarterback Play Or No Play: Jayden Daniels
-
1:33
Quarterback Play Or No Play: Bryce Young
-
1:35
Quarterback Play Or No Play: Drake Maye
-
1:45
Quarterback Play Or No Play: Bo Nix
-
3:23
Quarterback Play Or No Play: Justin Fields
-
4:54
Reports: 49ers Have Framework Of Brandon Aiyuk Deal Done
-
4:23
Expectations For Eagles Defense Under New DC Vic Fangio
-
4:56
Packers Romeo Doubs Continues To Impress This Offseason