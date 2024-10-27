Haason Reddick recently ended his holdout with the New York Jets, finally playing his first game with the team after missing his first seven games due to a contract dispute. Reddick played 26 snaps and had two pressures for the Jets in his Week 8 debut, one that was two months later than any side anticipated.

With the holdout in the past, Reddick dodged the inevitable questions about the contract dispute coming his way.

"I have nothing to say as far as the holdout," Reddick said after the Jets' loss to the Patriots, via SNY. "The only thing I'm worried about right now is what can I do to be better. What can I do to get myself fully up to speed?

"That's the only thing I'm focused on right now. How can I get better? How can I help the team win and what do I need to do to make sure we can get these W's?"

Reddick's holdout with the Jets may not matter after the team dropped a game to the Patriots, who came in with just one win on the season. The Jets (2-6) actually have the same record as the Patriots through eight games, a sign of how things are going for the franchise.

Reddick forfeited $5.5 million of his $14.25 million base salary for 2024 with the holdout, accumulating over $6 million in fines from the team. The Jets are only going to have Reddick for nine games, should they decide to retain him past the trade deadline on Nov. 5.

New York parted ways with a 2026 conditional third-round pick for Reddick, but with the way New York is playing -- the deal may not matter. The Jets have lost five in a row, with their season on the brink of being irrelevant.