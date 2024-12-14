You can't claim the Kansas City Chiefs have had kicker problems this season, because anyone they put on the field has found success in crunch time. The Chiefs have had three different kickers make a game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter this season. No other team in NFL history has had more than ONE kicker do so in a single season. While the Chiefs have used three different kickers in 13 games, they are set to return to their longtime starter.

Saturday, ESPN reported that the Chiefs are releasing kicker Matthew Wright, with Harrison Butker expected to return to the lineup on Sunday when Kansas City takes on the Cleveland Browns. Butker has been on injured reserve since Week 11, as he underwent a procedure to trim the torn meniscus in his left knee.

It has been quite a week for Wright. On Sunday night, he hit a 31-yard, bank-shot game-winning field goal on the final play of the game to defeat the rival Los Angeles Chargers, 19-17. It was dubbed the "Doink for the Division" since it clinched the AFC West for Kansas City, and earned Wright Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Just days later, he finds himself a free agent. In his two games played for the Chiefs this year, Wright hit 8 of 9 field goals and both of his extra point attempts.

Butker on the other hand hit 18 of 20 field goals and 21 of 22 extra points in nine games played this season, but the 2019 NFL scoring leader and three-time Super Bowl champion is back kicking for the three-peat hopeful Chiefs.