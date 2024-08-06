PHILADELPHIA -- Taking the next step in a quarterback's development doesn't necessarily relate to on-field performance. Jalen Hurts had to change his approach this offseason, nothing related to how he played in 17 regular season games last year.

Questions arose over Hurts and his leadership capabilities after the Eagles lost six of seven games to close the season after a 10-1 start. Fair or not, Hurts had to change how he approached business on non-game days.

Tanner McKee noted Hurts has been changing his demeanor. McKee, the Eagles' third string quarterback last season, had a front row seat on how Hurts conducted business during the week. There's certainly been a different vibe this year.

"I feel like that's one huge step that he's had from last year is really trying to get to know guys outside of football and really have that close relationship with them," McKee said after Eagles practice on Tuesday. "So props to him for making that effort."

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 65.4 YDs 3858 TD 23 INT 15 YD/Att 7.17 View Profile

What exactly has Hurts been doing? Hurts brought some of his Eagles' teammates to Florida and train with him, notably the younger skill position players. The quarterback room of Hurts, McKee, Kenny Pickett and Will Grier is more connected than quarterback rooms of the past.

"There's a lot more connecting outside of the locker room," McKee said. "[Eagles head coach Nick] Sirianni will always say you play better when you're playing for your brother or playing for someone you love. So, having that connection outside of football I think is really big and I think we've done a really good job."

Pickett and McKee are part of the group that have gone to TopGolf. Saquon Barkley has golfed with Pickett this offseason, with Pickett taking golf lessons to improve his score from 108 to 92 in a matter of months. Hurts had his retreat down in Florida with the quarterbacks.

Perhaps there's a correlation to why Hurts hasn't thrown an interception through nine training camp practices. Not only has Hurts been taking care of the football this summer, but his passes have been precise and accurate. The more-open version of Hurts may be paying dividends.

"I think the communication has been critical. It's been awesome," Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "His with the players, you know, from player-to-player, but also just our collaboration as we continue to build this thing. Getting good feedback on things we like, things we want to adjust, and continue to keep building that. It's been a really fun task."

Pickett wasn't on the Eagles team that collapsed last season, only knowing the version of Hurts from this offseason. He's liked what he's seen.

"He does it all," Pickett said. "He's a great guy to learn from and be in the room. We all bounce questions off each other. He'll be seeing tape after practice and discussing the reps. You want to have the QB room we have."

If the Eagles wanted Hurts to show his personality more, it appears they are getting that version.