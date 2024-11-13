Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent a second knee surgery this week as he continues working his way back from a torn meniscus. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan, suffered his original injury in the preseason, but needed another procedure on his right knee to mitigate swelling that occurred after he ramped up his physical therapy work, per head coach Kevin O'Connell. McCarthy also received a biologic injection, according to ESPN.

O'Connell said the second surgery will not impact McCarthy's recovery timeline.

"Just with the time that we do have -- he's been doing everything we've asked of him (improving, getting stronger, all those things) --- but we just wanted to make sure there was no cause for concern," O'Connell said. "All reports were very positive, and he's on the original timeline and in good shape.

"I've just enjoyed as his rehab has progressed, he can be in meetings and spend a little more time with us. It's been real growth for him. He continues to ask great questions every day, and we'll just continue on. ... We feel really good about where he's at."

In McCarthy's place, journeyman Sam Darnold is averaging career-highs in completion percentage (68.6%) and passing yards per game (237.9) for a 7-2 Minnesota team.