There's a lot of anticipation regarding Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's rookie season. But before he can play a snap in the NFL, McCarthy first must sign his rookie contract, which he has yet to do with Vikings training camp less than a week away.

Minnesota has not had much conversation with McCarthy regarding his contract negotiations, according to Pro Football Talk. While this isn't the norm, the Vikings may have been content to wait until McCarthy arrives at camp before getting down to brass tacks. It's also likely that McCarthy is waiting for fellow quarterback Caleb Williams to sign his rookie deal before he ramping up talks with the Vikings.

McCarthy and Williams represent half of the four first-round picks who have yet to sign their rookie deals. Ironically, the other two rookies are teammates of McCarthy and Williams in Bears wideout Rome Odunze and Vikings pass rusher Dallas Turner.

The 10th overall pick in April's draft, McCarthy joined the Vikings following a highly-success two-year run as Michigan's starting quarterback. During that span, the Wolverines went 28-1 and last year captured the school's first national title since 1997.

McCarthy will start his pro career in a favorable situation considering the talent the Vikings have on offense, led by perennial Pro Bowl wideout Justin Jefferson and two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.