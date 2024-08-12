The Miami Dolphins resorted to a reunion with an old friend to aid their pass rush earlier this summer, re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah after the abrupt retirement of former Pro Bowler Shaquil Barrett. Now they have an even bigger reinforcement, with starter Jaelan Phillips set to return from injury.

Miami is activating the former first-round draft pick from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters, less than nine months after Phillips tore his Achilles.

Typically NFL players require anywhere from nine to 12 months of rehab following an Achilles tear before they can return to full speed, but Phillips had drawn rave reviews from coaches and teammates regarding an intense effort to reprise his role in the lineup. The former UCLA product was on pace for career numbers in 2023 before going down in Week 12 and spending the rest of the season on injured reserve.

He first hinted to reporters early this offseason that he'd be ready for the start of the 2024 season. Had Phillips remained on PUP at the time of final roster cuts in late August, he would've been required to miss at least four games to open the season. Now activated, he's officially eligible to practice.

His return is surely welcome along the defensive front, where the Dolphins are still without fellow starting edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who's recovering from a Week 17 ACL tear. Miami is also without star interior defender Christian Wilkins, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Drafted 18th overall in 2021, Phillips has totaled 22 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in three NFL seasons.