The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a 1-4 start this season, and there's no doubt they have been one of the most disappointing teams in football. The quarterback the front office gave $275 million to this offseason is completing 59.6% of his passes, while the defense has recorded an NFL-worst two takeaways. However, don't expect ownership to make any drastic decisions like the New York Jets did earlier this week.

In a recent interview with the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union, Jaguars owner Shad Khan voiced his support for head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.

"I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent," Khan said. "Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand (is) we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities."

Khan said this offseason that "winning now is the expectation," but the Jaguars have struggled to do just that through five weeks. Khan still believes this franchise can rebound, and is on the right track.

"I think [the Jaguars are] obviously headed in the right direction in a good way. I mean, you look at what's happening with the stadium, I think you look at our fans, the support we have. I think we're in a good place," Khan said.

The Jaguars scored their first win of the season last week against the short-handed Indianapolis Colts, 37-34. Still, Jacksonville needed a game-winning field goal to defeat a team playing without their starting quarterback and running back. The Jags offense did find its rhythm, though, as Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 371 yards while rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. caught five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Up next for the Jaguars are Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in London. The Jaguars are 6-5 in international games, and went a perfect 2-0 last season across the pond.