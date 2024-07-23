As the NFL world watches and waits for big names like Jordan Love and Brandon Aiyuk to secure new contracts, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made a big-money splash of their own, making cornerback Tyson Campbell one of the highest-paid players at his position, as reported by NFL Media.

The team announced the extension Tuesday.

Campbell, 24, is signing a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension that averages $19.1 million per year -- the highest annual mark for any cornerback who's yet to be named to a Pro Bowl. The new deal includes $53.4 million guaranteed, per ESPN and NFL Media, and more specifically places the former second-round draft pick among the game's seven highest-paid cornerbacks.

Campbell's extension comes at a relatively unusual time, given that he's coming off a 2023 season in which he missed six games due to multiple injuries and logged a career-low five pass deflections. He's just two years removed from a breakout season, however; the former Georgia standout tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 2022, when he also had 15 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The starting cover man was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, due just over $4 million this season. Now he's tied to Jacksonville through the 2028 campaign, following in the footsteps of quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a lucrative long-term commitment from the club.