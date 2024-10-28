The Jacksonville Jaguars lost more than a game on Sunday. During Week 8's defeat to the Green Bay Packers, the flailing AFC South club also saw all three of its top wide receivers, including star rookie Brian Thomas Jr., suffer injuries. The worst may belong to veteran Christian Kirk, who had been the subject of recent trade speculation, only to suffer what's since been ruled a broken collarbone, as ESPN reported.

Kirk, who logged two catches for 59 yards before leaving Sunday's game, is set to miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season as a result of the injury. His diagnosis comes just over a week before the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline, and days after he was reported to be a top target among receiver-needy teams.

Originally signed to a four-year, $72 million contract in 2022 free agency, Kirk was quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top pass outlet in his first season with the Jaguars, eclipsing 1,100 receiving yards. He averaged a career-high 13.8 yards per catch to start his second season, only to miss the final five games of 2023 with a groin injury. He'll finish 2024 with a career-low 27 catches for 379 yards and one score in eight games.

The former Arizona Cardinals wideout is due more than $24 million in 2025, the final year of his contract, but could be released this offseason to save anywhere from $10.5 million to $16.5 million.

In the wake of his injury, Carolina Panthers veteran Diontae Johnson is arguably the top pass catcher still available ahead of the trade deadline. Johnson was just traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, but he's not under contract beyond this season and has reportedly been eyed by other teams in recent days.