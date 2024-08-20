The Detroit Lions offense should be getting one of their running backs on the field again soon. Jahmyr Gibbs is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered during practice earlier this month, but head coach Dan Campbell is confident the second-year player will be healthy and ready to go soon.

On Tuesday, Campbell commented on Gibbs' timeline, saying "our plan is to get him going next week."

Campbell anticipates the 22-year-old, as well as others, being in better shape for their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He admitted that in a perfect world, Gibbs would've had more time with the team before the season kicks off.

"He's trending the right way and we're hoping the day after [this Saturday's preseason finale against the Steelers], I think we're going to get a lot of guys back," Campbell said. "Wish we had more practice with him, but as far as the health of it, he's healing and he's on schedule to be back, and get his legs back under him. And we'll see where he's at."

The head coach said tight end Sam LaPorta, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, guard Kevin Zeitler, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive lineman DJ Reader are also players to watch for a return following the final preseason game.

"So, we're about to get a whole group of guys back, hopefully Sunday," Campbell said. "And then they'll get next week's practice before we get ready for the Rams and then we do Rams practice. So, Gibbs falls into that boat."

In his rookie year, Gibbs finished with 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 182 carries, good for second most on the team in all three categories. He also had 52 catches for 316 yards with one receiving touchdown.

He contributed in the playoffs as well, running for 144 yards on 29 touches with three rushing touchdowns, along with 94 yards on 14 receptions and one receiving touchdown.