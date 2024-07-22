Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is officially cleared for contact, after a wrist injury cut his 2023 season short. The biggest piece of their offensive puzzle is sorted out, but there is still work to do to keep Burrow's weapons around long term.

Bengals owner Mike Brown previously stated that the team is committed to keeping its quarterback and his weapons around for the future, but the future is here and their two biggest pass catchers still haven't signed extensions.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins want new contracts, and as it stands, haven't received them.

This does not mean Brown's comments from two years ago no longer ring true as he expressed the same sentiment this week, saying he wants to keep those receivers around for Burrow.

Higgins was placed on a franchise tag, and will have to resume contract talks when the season is over. Chase, on the other hand, still has a chance of putting pen to paper now. Brown says the team is working to make sure Chase stays in Cincinnati.

"We are going to bend over backwards to make it happen," Brown said, via WLWT. "I can't tell you when it's going to get done." He didn't give specifics on where things stand, but added, "The reel has been cast."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 145 REC 100 REC YDs 1216 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Chase was at the team's mandatory minicamp last month, after not attending some of the voluntary offseason program. The three-time Pro Bowler is set to make approximately $21.8 million for the 2024 season and, under the fifth-year option, is set to make $21.86 million in 2025.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson helped set the market with a four-year, $140 million contract, which will be around the number Chase is after.