Former Philadelphia Eagles center ranted about NFL statistics and those who specialize in them during an episode of the New Heights podcast, offering a satirical takedown of the "nerds" who mull over players' numbers and other such information. The rant was in response to comments made by Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who declared that "stats are for losers" after tight end Kyle Pitts failed to record any catches in a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"This is my viewpoint on stats: Stats are numbers. What I care about is the football," Kelce said. "Where does it go? Does it go in the end zone? Do we get points? Points are also numbers, but points determine games and wins and losses. Stats are numbers, numbers are nerds, nerds are losers, therefore stats are losers."

While there was clearly a tongue-in-cheek element to Kelce's remarks, the nuance of what he was saying was lost on some users online, leading Kelce to clarify that his comments were not meant to be taken seriously in response to an engagement farming account.

"The number of people that are taking this at face value is concerning," Kelce wrote. "Do these people not [know] satirical absurdism when they see it?"

For what it's worth, Kelce's specialty as a center did not earn him a place on the stat sheet throughout his 13-year career. His final numbers, however, included seven Pro Bowls, six All-Pro nods and one Super Bowl ring.