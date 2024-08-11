The New England Patriots are coming off a 4-13 season, landing them worst in the AFC East, and have a lot of unknowns ahead of them for 2024. While it seems like the offense will be led by Jacoby Brissett, at least to start, the team has yet to name a starting quarterback. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Drake Maye, is another option for the Patriots.

They are underdogs for every single game this season, lack that star power that makes other teams thrive and have a first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo, who still has to prove himself at this level.

When given the option of where to go, it's no surprise that players coming from other teams don't have Foxborough, Massachusetts circled on the map.

There were reports last week that disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver had the Cleveland Browns and Patriots as two options after requesting a trade from his current team. According to reports, the Patriots made an offer averaging $28.5 million per year, but eventually opted out because Aiyuk wanted to play somewhere else.

Mayo spoke to the situation and the team's appeal as a whole, admitting that his team may not be a place other players are flocking to right now. He said given time, he envisions the Patriots as a landing spot for top players.

"When we start to win games, guys will want to come here. When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited," he said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The Patriots have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl (+27500), have the best odds of being the last winless team (+550) and by far have the worst odds of winning their division (+2800). This change, from being one of the worst teams in the league, to where Mayo wants them, as a place "guys will be excited" to go to, will certainly not happen overnight.