New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not attend mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the absence will not be excused, per head coach Robert Saleh. According to Saleh, Rodgers had a previously scheduled event that is "important to him." Rodgers will now be subject to a fine.

"Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started, he's been very good in communication, he's been here the entire time. It's unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated," Saleh said.

The event Rodgers is attending instead of being present at team activities is not yet known.

Rodgers was present for OTAs and other team activities, so the missed day of practice appears to be an isolated situation.