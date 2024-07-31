In most successful partnerships, there is an acclimation period before things ramp into high gear. That appears to be the case for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Garrett Wilson, whose animated sideline conversations during training camp have gone viral.

While it may look ugly on the outside, both Rodgers and Wilson said that those conversations are the byproduct of trying to get on the same page, specifically when it comes to Wilson and what Rodgers expects from him on specific plays.

"I mean, those videos, they look a certain way," Wilson said on Wednesday. "We're both passionate guys on the football field. ... We're both like-minded. We're trying to figure out a way to try to attack our defense. He'll tell me why he needed me at this step. I play receiver, so I'm like, 'Man, I was open here.' That's how I am."

Wilson said that he isn't worried about how those conversations might be interpreted on social media.

"When me and him are out there having those conversations ... we're getting better," he said. "We're gaining an understanding for each other and the way we go about things, the way we think and interpret the game. It's truly enlightening for me every time we have convos like that, despite how it may look. ... He can make your life real easy. So for me, it's my job to be on my details, and he's been on me about those details."

When it comes to Rodgers, the 40-year-old quarterback is trying to iron out the communication between himself and his 24-year-old teammate. Wilson has a unique challenge in that he plays in a timing offense that also gives him some flexibility to showcase his improvisational skills.

"Details are most important," Rodgers said. "Second part is the addition to it, but it needs to start with a full understanding the offense and all the details and the intricacies and then adding the other little special sauce that he has."

Rodgers added that he has a great relationship with Wilson, his top receiver who despite Rodgers' injury last year went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in as many years. Rodgers and Wilson are expected to be one of the NFL's most productive QB-WR duos in the NFL this season. Their combined success will ultimately go a long way in whether or not the Jets can snap their 13-season playoff drought.