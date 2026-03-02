The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine came and went, and mock draft artists acquired new ammunition with which to utilize in their projections. Evaluators will always say that tape is far superior than the workouts that take place in Indianapolis, but it's easy to be swayed by the "underwear olympics."

It's expected that the Las Vegas Raiders take Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, so the 2026 NFL Draft really starts at No. 2 with the New York Jets. Aaron Glenn's squad has needs all across the board, but there is now a clear favorite to be selected at that spot, and that is former Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

DraftKings Sportsbook now has Reese listed at -140 to be selected No. 2 overall. He was previously considered the favorite, but at plus money. That has now changed.

No. 2 overall pick odds

Player Odds LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State -140 EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech +160 EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami +800 S Caleb Downs, Ohio State +1400 LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State +1500 QB Ty Simpson, Alabama +4000

It appears to be a two-horse race between Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey. The former Red Raider recorded 14.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and 38 QB hits last season, which were the most by an FBS player since Tennessee's Derek Barnett in 2016, but Reese possesses a different kind of ceiling.

Reese would become just the second off-ball linebacker to be drafted in the top three since 2000, joining LaVar Arrington, but it's assumed his new NFL team moves him to pass rusher. He weighed in at the combine at 241 pounds, but really stood out during on-field drills. Reese tied his teammate, Sonny Styles, for the fastest 40-yard dash of the day at 4.46 seconds, and looked fluid in the agility drills. Just 20-years-old, there's no doubt that Reese's best football is ahead of him.

Whether Reese plays pass rusher or linebacker, the Jets need both. It's also worth mentioning that New York just traded former first-round pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

Reese earned Consensus All-American, First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2025. He recorded 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss on a loaded Buckeyes defense, ranking top three on the team in all three categories.