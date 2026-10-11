The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't get through the opening kickoff on Sunday without some controversy. On the first play of this international game, we saw a touchdown nullified by four penalties -- which included two ejections.

Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron fielded the opening kickoff at his own 10-yard line, and then ran it 90 yards back for the first touchdown of the game! So we thought.

There was some yellow laundry on the field that was going to take away Jacksonville's big play.

There was so much for the officiating crew to sort through on this one play that it took several minutes before head umpire Ron Torbert felt comfortable enough to turn on his mic and address all of those assembled in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to explain what happened.

Eventually, the Eagles were penalized for illegal formation on the kickoff, while the Jaguars were called for holding on the return. Then, Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. and Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. were both called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a brief scuffle, and both players were ejected from Sunday's contest.

What's a bit humorous is that this was not even the fastest ejection in the Trotter family. Back in 2005, Trotter's father, Jeremiah Trotter, was ejected before the season opener could even get underway. He and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kevin Mathis got in a fight during pregame warmups and were both ejected.

The confusing and penalty-filled start to the game was an accurate depiction for our London friends how this NFL season has gone over in the states. Just last week, there were 271 total penalties called. That's the second-most penalties ever in a single week dating back to 1950. There were 963 penalties in the first 4 weeks of this season.