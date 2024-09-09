The New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers will collide in a Monday Night Football showdown to close out the Week 1 NFL schedule. New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking for redemption after his Jets tenure went up in flames last year, tearing his Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season. In his NFL career, the four-time MVP has a 6-3 record against the 49ers in the regular season. The playoffs are a different story, as he's 0-4 against San Francisco in the postseason.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. 49ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Jets picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Jets vs. 49ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for 49ers vs. Jets betting:

Jets vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3.5

Jets vs. 49ers over/under: 43 points

Jets vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -204, Jets +169

SF: 49ers have hit the 1H money line in 16 of their last 22 games

NYJ: Jets have hit the 4Q game total Under in 11 of their last 17 games

Jets vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 49ers can cover

The San Francisco 49ers are a top team in the NFL and are looking to continue their dominance. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best play-callers in the league. Last season, the 49ers were second in the NFL in total offense (398.4), fourth in passing offense (257.9) and third in rushing offense (140.5).

This unit is littered with playmakers, but running back Christian McCaffrey headlines the list. The 28-year-old is a dual-threat out of the backfield for the 49ers. He has hands like a wide receiver but runs the ball with force. Last season, he was tied for second in the NFL in carries (272), fourth in rushing touchdowns (14) and first in rushing yards (1,459). He's compiled 15 games with at least 100 total scrimmage yards in the regular and postseason. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jets can cover

Head coach Robert Saleh has amassed a strong defense. The Jets have athletic difference-makers on all three levels who make it hard for teams to get into a rhythm. In 2023, New York was third in the league in total defense (292.3), second in pass defense (168.3), and 12th in scoring defense (20.9) a year ago.

One of the top players on that unit is cornerback Sauce Gardner. He has the knack for locking down a side of the field due to strong length and instincts in coverage. Since entering the NFL, Gardner has notched two Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro nods. Over the past two seasons, the Cincinnati product has compiled 132 total tackles, 31 pass deflections, and two interceptions. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Jets vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins 49ers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Jets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.