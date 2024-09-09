The Jets and 49ers wrap up Week 1 of the NFL season. Here are the top sportsbook promos around, which you can use to bet on the game.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s take two for the Aaron Rodgers era with the New York Jets, and you can’t blame Jets fans for being a little nervous.

It was in Week 1 of Monday Night Football in 2023 when Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles, ending his season after just four plays. This time around, the Jets are on MNF again when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 9, 8:20 p.m. ET). The 49ers are the reigning NFC champions and are expected to boast one of the best defenses in the league this season.

New York, who went 7-10 despite not having Rodgers last year, is hoping that the three-time NFL MVP will lift the team into the postseason. Young stars in running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and cornerback Sauce Gardner are all back.

The 49ers are starting all over again after blowing a double-digit lead in the Super Bowl and taking the game to the 14:57 mark in overtime before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in five seasons. Big things are expected of the Niners, who return Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner… well, you get the picture.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, hosts this encounter which sees the 49ers favored by more than a field goal at all major U.S. sportsbooks. Odds for spread and total are -110 unless otherwise noted.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL FanDuel SF -4.5 (-105) / NYJ +4.5 (-115) SF -215 / NYJ +180 43.5 BetMGM SF -4 (-115) / NYJ +4 (-105) SF -200 / NYJ +165 44 Caesars SF -4.5 / NYJ +4.5 SF -215 / NYJ +178 44 Fanatics SF -4 (-115) / NYJ -4 (-105) SF -225 / NYJ +185 43.5

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

To mark the end of the first week of NFL action in 2024, several sportsbooks are offering lucrative welcome bonuses for new users.

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + NFL Sunday Ticket free trial BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets

FanDuel promo code for Jets vs. 49ers

FanDuel Sportsbook welcome offer requires no promo code and not only will get you some bonus bets but an extra perk: a three-week trial of the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Sign up as a new user, make a deposit, and place a bet of at least $5 on Jets vs. 49ers (or another event) to unlock $200 in bonus bets and the Sunday Ticket promo.

Another perk of this FanDuel promo is that the $200 in bonus bets do not need to be used all at once, but they do expire seven days after they are put into your account. Bonus bets should be received with 72 hours of your first bet settling. It’s important to note that with bonus bets, you only get to keep the winnings – the original stake isn’t returned, unlike a normal bet. You’ll also receive the NFL Sunday Ticket three-week trial code in the email you used to sign up with. If you don’t have a YouTube or YouTube TV account, you’ll need to set up one of those so you can catch all of the games.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

BetMGM promo code for Jets vs. 49ers

BetMGM offers potentially the largest bonus of the sportsbooks being featured here. After registering and entering the promo code CBSSPORTS, make a deposit of at least $10. At that point, your first bet locks you into the new-user promo where you get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose that wager, up to $1,500.

Depending on how much you wager, the bonus could be split up into a number of equal bets. For example, if you bet $20, you’ll receive one $20 bonus bet. But if you bet the full $1,500, you’ll get five bonus bets worth $300 each. Regardless of the number of bonus bets, they expire seven days after you receive it.

All users at BetMGM Sportsbook also have an option for a second chance on First Touchdown wagers. A popular prop bet is to select who you think will score the game’s first touchdown. Say you choose Christian McCaffrey, but he ends up scoring the second touchdown. Because of the second chance promo, you’ll earn the amount you wagered back into your account.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Caesars promo code for Jets vs. 49ers

At Caesars Sportsbook, you can use the promo code CBS1000 when registering as a first-time user to access the welcome offer, which is similar to BetMGM’s in that you are given a bonus bet if your first wager is a loss, up to $1,000. For this promotion, you’ll just get one bonus bet in the amount of your original wager to use within 14 days of receiving it if you qualify.

The bonus bet should appear in your account within two days of the first wager being settled as a loss. The sportsbook also claims to have more live in-game betting than its competition, so you can use your bonus bet on any number of selections.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics promo code for Jets vs. 49ers

While the overall value of Fanatics’ new-user promo is potentially equal to that of Caesars’, the action is spread out over a 10-day stretch. So if quantity is important to you, this is one you’ll want to pay attention to.

Sign up for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account (no promo code required), then make a deposit. You’ll be given a bonus bet that will be equal to the amount of your first real-money wager, up to $100 – win or lose. This process repeats itself the next day, and the next, all the way up to a total of 10 days.

If you bet $100 each day, you’ll get a total of $1,000 in bonus bets. However, you don’t need to wager the same amount each day. If you place a $25 bet, you’ll get a $25 bonus bet for that particular day. The bonus bets each expire after seven days, so make sure you’re keeping track of expiration dates when using them. One important caveat is that the odds on your initial bet need to be -200 or longer to qualify for a bonus bet.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Summary for best sportsbook promos for Jets vs. 49ers