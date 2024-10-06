Jets vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch London game

We are underway from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings kick off the first game of the season from London and admittedly enter Week 5 on two different trajectories.

Minnesota has been one of the surprise teams on the young season as they leaped out to a perfect 4-0 record through the first month that featured impressive victories over the likes of the 49ers, Texans, and Packers. As for the Jets, they are .500 on the season at 2-2 and are coming off a demoralizing loss to the Broncos, where they mustered just nine points. They'll look to rebound and move above. .500 before heading back stateside.

As this matchup continues to unfold, keep it locked to our live blog of this international head-to-head. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch