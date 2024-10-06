Jets vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch London game

We are underway from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings kick off the first game of the season from London and admittedly enter Week 5 on two different trajectories. 

Minnesota has been one of the surprise teams on the young season as they leaped out to a perfect 4-0 record through the first month that featured impressive victories over the likes of the 49ers, Texans, and Packers. As for the Jets, they are .500 on the season at 2-2 and are coming off a demoralizing loss to the Broncos, where they mustered just nine points. They'll look to rebound and move above. .500 before heading back stateside. 

As this matchup continues to unfold, keep it locked to our live blog of this international head-to-head. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)
  • TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
  • Odds: Vikings -2.5 | O/U 40.5 (SportsLine consensus)
Link copied

Just when the Jets had a little bit of a spark on offense, Harrison Smith came crashing off the edge to sack Aaron Rodgers on third down. New York is punting yet again. 

 
Link copied
 
Link copied

C.J. Ham's goal-line touchdown helps make it a 17-0 lead for Minnesota. 

 
Link copied

New York's secondary has been called for three penalties on this drive alone. 

 
Link copied

And now it's the Jets defense that is putting the team behind the eight ball. Two DPI penalties have helped move the Vikings to the goal line. 

 
Link copied

Aaron Jones injury: Per the NFL Network broadcast, the Vikings running back is QUESTIONABLE to return due to a hip injury. 

 
Link copied

Don't understand that fourth down call either. The Jets could make it a one-score game with a field goal, but elect to go for it and -- as you might guess -- can't convert. Poor decision by Robert Saleh. 

 
Link copied

As a team, the Jets are averaging 0.8 yards per carry. 

 
Link copied

At the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, the Jets finally earn their first first down of the game. Rodgers connects with Tyler Conklin for a 25-yard gain. 

 
Link copied

It's almost an automatic that teams go for it in that setting, but I didn't love the decision there by the Vikings. Everything has been going their way and could go 13-0 with a field goal. Instead, they failed to convert and allow the Jets to gain a bit of momentum with the stop. 

 
Link copied

The start for the New York Jets offense:

Three-and-out
Three-and-out
Pick-6
Interception

 
Link copied

The Jets have just 19 total yards of offense and zero first downs through the first quarter. And they've given the ball to the Vikings twice, including a pick-6. Gross. 

 
Link copied
 
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers throws his SECOND interception in as many drives. It was a deep ball intended for Allen Lazard, but was way too high for an easy pick. 

 
Link copied

It's a full-blown disaster for the Jets offense right now. Aaron Rodgers throws a 63-yard pick-6 to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. This comes off the heels of New York getting the ball in Minnesota territory. Instead of at least tying the game with a field goal, they are now down two scores. 

 
Link copied

The Vikings came into this game with seven turnovers and just recorded their eighth on a botched pitch between Sam Darnold and Ty Chandler. Big opportunity for New York's offense to put up points. 

 
Link copied

Sam Darnold injury update: The Vikings quarterback has come back into the game after missing one snap. 

 
Link copied

And on his first snap of the game, Mullens completes a 24-yard catch to Aaron Jones on third-and-4. 

 
Link copied

Sam Darnold got up under his own power and is currently on the sideline. Nick Mullens is in at quarterback on third-and-4. 

 
Link copied

Looked like a shot to the chest/ribs from Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt. He's being looked at by trainers. 

 
Link copied

Oh boy, Sam Darnold is down on the field after taking a hard hit on an incomplete throw to Justin Jefferson. 

 
Link copied

The Jets with back-to-back three-and-outs and the entire unit just feels out of sync. Breece Hall can't get anything rolling on the ground, while Rodgers keeps missing Garrett Wilson through the air. 

 
Link copied

Injury update: Jets say that corner Michael Carter II (hamstring) is doubtful to return.

 
Link copied
 
Link copied

Massive stand by New York as it felt like the Vikings were destined to find the end zone on their opening drive. Will McDonald IV comes up clutch with a sack on Darnold on third down. 

 
Link copied

Welcome to London, Justin Jefferson. The Vikings wideout gets his team into Jets territory with a 26-yard reception. Great throw from Sam Darnold. 

 
Link copied

Boy, not the most inspiring start from the Jets offense. Breece Hall's 1-yard rush on first down and an incompletion to Garrett Wilson on second down put them in a tough spot on third. It looked like Wilson could get to the sticks after making the catch, but fell. New York with an early three-and-out. 

 
Link copied

Prisco's pick: Here's a look at how CBS Sports Senior NFL Analyst Pete Prisco sees this matchup unfolding. 

"The Vikings are undefeated and Sam Darnold is playing at an MVP level. But facing this Jets defense will be a real challenge. The Jets offense was lifeless last week in the loss to Denver, and Aaron Rodgers will face a tough test from Minnesota's attacking defense. His line had issues last week and will again here. It's close but low scoring as the Jets take it behind their defense. Pick: Jets 19, Vikings 16"

 
Link copied

Betting window: The last seven games played in Europe have all gone Under their total and average 34.4 total points per game. For the 2024 season, the Vikings are 4-0 against the spread, while the Jets are 2-2. Aaron Rodgers has covered 61% of his games against the NFC North in his career.  

 
See More

The Jets might want to be careful when they decide to come after Darnold on the blitz. Against the blitz this season and specifically targeting star wideout Justin Jefferson, the Vikings quarterback has completed all nine of his passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns with a perfect passer rating. 

