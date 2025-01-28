The New York Jets are entering a new era after hiring coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Team owner Woody Johnson has pinned the team's future on those two, but he admitted he has to perform better in his role as well.

The Jets haven't reached the postseason since 2010, and they've turned in exactly one winning season over that stretch. While the task of reversing those fortunes will fall primarily to Glenn and Mougey, Johnson admitted there are areas in which he can improve.

"I have to look in the mirror, and I have to be a better owner," Johnson told reporters Monday. "I'm trying to be better, and I do self-scout, and a lot of people scout for me."

When asked what he can do to improve, Johnson said he could be more patient while letting his head coach and general manager learn on the job.

"I think I did it today by introducing you to the two leaders of this team," Johnson said. "The second is I've gotta have patience or whatever. I've got to let them evolve in these positions, which I think they will. I think it'll be quick, but I think they'll evolve."

2025 NFL QB matchmaker: Sam Darnold to the Jets, Kirk Cousins to the Browns, plus 15 other big-name proposals Cody Benjamin

Johnson also addressed the reports that he was heavily involved in the day-to-day decision-making last season. The Jets' owner asserted those claims were overblown, and said no one truly knows exactly how much involvement he had except those in the building.

"You don't believe those reports, do you? There was a lot of exaggeration and hyperbole," Johnson said. "There really was. You have to take all that stuff with a grain of salt because nobody knows how involved I was."

One of the biggest questions facing Johnson and the Jets this offseason is the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At his introductory press conference, Glenn was rather non-committal about bringing Rodgers back in 2025.