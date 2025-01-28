Two of the NFL's premier quarterbacks will soon go head to head in Super Bowl LIX for this year's top trophy. And then, not long afterward, the 2025 offseason will get underway with what could be a big wave of big-name activity at the position. Several high-profile starters are on track to become free agents in March, and a number of others could also be available via trade.

With that in mind, we decided to play matchmaker, pairing 17 different veteran quarterbacks with teams ahead of the 2025 market, including everything from blockbuster reunions to backup swaps:

Sam Darnold to the Jets

New coach Aaron Glenn saw firsthand in Detroit that a first-round castoff can revive his career with the right support. And Darnold, despite a rough first go with New York, could get a decent check here if Gang Green is unable to leap up from No. 7 overall in the draft for an even younger Aaron Rodgers replacement.

Justin Fields back to the Steelers

Is it the most exciting play for a team stuck in mud? Not necessarily. But Fields was solid, especially in controlling the ball, in a 4-2 stint as the 2024 starter before Russell Wilson's takeover. At 25, he's still young enough to warrant a full audition as a long-term option for the team.

Russell Wilson to the Giants

The G-Men reportedly had eyes on Wilson before the former Super Bowl champion signed with Pittsburgh, and now that Daniel Jones is gone, they could use his veteran arm again. We think the Las Vegas Raiders could leapfrog New York via trade for a top rookie quarterback, putting the club in desperation mode.

Kirk Cousins to the Browns

Coach Kevin Stefanski spent two years working with Cousins during their time with the Minnesota Vikings, and odds are the quarterback won't be able to command a ton of money after fizzling out with the Atlanta Falcons. That could make him the perfect one-year rental in place of the injured Deshaun Watson.

Derek Carr to the Colts

Carr is technically under contract with the New Orleans Saints, but the team can save tens of millions by saying goodbye, then pursuing a younger alternative (like, say, Alabama's Jalen Milroe) in the draft. Indianapolis, meanwhile, needs proven competition for the athletic but erratic Anthony Richardson.

Jimmy Garoppolo to the Vikings

At 33, Garoppolo is older and less explosive than Sam Darnold, the Vikings' 2024 starter. He's also likely to come much cheaper, and he played on some big stages under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with the San Francisco 49ers. He could be another placeholder until young J.J. McCarthy is ready.

Jameis Winston to the Broncos

The colorful gunslinger has a history with coach Sean Payton, once serving as Drew Brees' backup in New Orleans, and could give Denver a much-beloved new backup for the young Bo Nix.

Kenny Pickett to the Cardinals

The ex-Steelers starter fared well as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup in 2024, but the Birds could prefer to recoup some value and turn to Tanner McKee in 2025. And Arizona needs Kyler Murray insurance.

Daniel Jones to the Rams

Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he's soon to be 37. It's time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he's embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).

Gardner Minshew to the Panthers

Current Carolina backup Andy Dalton is 37 and headed for free agency. Minshew could be a wily new No. 2 for the emergent Bryce Young, offering plenty of starting experience for a variety of teams.

Jacoby Brissett to the Raiders

We think Las Vegas is primed to do everything in its power to secure new coach Pete Carroll (and new minority owner Tom Brady) a young arm like Shedeur Sanders. Brissett could be the veteran mentor.

Cooper Rush to the Saints

New Orleans' head coaching search has revolved heavily around Dallas Cowboys connections (see: Kellen Moore, Mike McCarthy). Dak Prescott's backup could pair with a potential rookie in the Big Easy.

Trey Lance to the Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has his man in Justin Herbert, but he and offensive coordinator Greg Roman also love to run, which Lance can do. The ex-49ers first-rounder could make for an enticing gadget-type prospect.

Zach Wilson to the Chiefs

Kansas City has cycled through veteran No. 2s behind Patrick Mahomes. Wilson once drew lofty comparisons to Mahomes' backyard play style. The ex-Jets flop could make for an Andy Reid project.

Carson Wentz to the Steelers

Assuming only one of Fields or Wilson returns, Pittsburgh will be in the market for a new backup. Wentz, who began his NFL career in Pennsylvania, could offer Steel City size, grit and experience.

C.J. Beathard to the Cowboys

Mac Jones is better positioned to stick with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a backup for Trevor Lawrence. Which means Beathard could reunite with Brian Schottenheimer as Dak Prescott's new No. 2.

Jarrett Stidham to the Patriots

New year, same faces in New England, where Mike Vrabel is running the ship. New (old) coordinator Josh McDaniels could reunite with Stidham, the club's former fourth-rounder, to back up Drake Maye.